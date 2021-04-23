DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

