DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

