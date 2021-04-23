DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $163.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

