DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.18.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

