DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.18 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.