DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $274.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.47 and its 200-day moving average is $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

