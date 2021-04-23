DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $124.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

