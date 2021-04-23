DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $479,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

