DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

