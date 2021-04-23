DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after buying an additional 287,904 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $179.00 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $166.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

