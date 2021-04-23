DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

