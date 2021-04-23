DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $80.64 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

