DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

