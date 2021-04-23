DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.16% of TPI Composites as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

