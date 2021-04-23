DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,415 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $181.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

