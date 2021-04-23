DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,251 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

