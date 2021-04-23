DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,529 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.