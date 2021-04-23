DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 51,459 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 117,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

