DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,070 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

