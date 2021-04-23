DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 623 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

TTWO stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

