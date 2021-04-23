DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,854 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

