DnB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 121,120 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

