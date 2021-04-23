DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

