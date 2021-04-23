DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.