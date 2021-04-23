DnB Asset Management AS Sells 3,106 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

