DnB Asset Management AS Sells 957 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.32 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.