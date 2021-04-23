DnB Asset Management AS Takes $3.28 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $312.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

