Dock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.14 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $49.69 million and $16.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00070572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 661,421,080 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

