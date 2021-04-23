Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 34.7% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.63 billion and approximately $17.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00469164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,307,300,055 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.