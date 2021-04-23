DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 299.9% higher against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $87,091.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

