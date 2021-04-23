Dogeswap Price Hits $200.33 on Major Exchanges (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $43,397.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for $200.33 or 0.00399237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded up 535.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

