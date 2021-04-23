Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,196 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Dollar General worth $236,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $48,950,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $215.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

