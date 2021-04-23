Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.51

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and traded as high as $46.20. Dollarama shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

