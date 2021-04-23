Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON DOM traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 527,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,792. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.
About Domino's Pizza Group
