Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON DOM traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 527,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,792. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.