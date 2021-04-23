Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

