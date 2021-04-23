DomRaider 1-Day Volume Tops $1,080.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1,080.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DomRaider has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.03 or 0.08049282 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

