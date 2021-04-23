DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,814. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.93.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $227,829,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

