Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.