DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

