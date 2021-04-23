Dover Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.