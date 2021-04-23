DPRating (RATING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,838.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $817,954.57 and $45,838.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07752290 BTC.

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

