Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $362.98

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.98 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.51). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 415.20 ($5.42), with a volume of 1,352,002 shares trading hands.

DRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

