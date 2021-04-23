Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$51.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

