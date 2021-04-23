Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.73

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.73 and traded as high as C$22.77. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 30,716 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$989.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

