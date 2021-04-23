Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DRIP stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.78). 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.66. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

