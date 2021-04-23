Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DRIP stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.78). 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.66. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.81).
About Drum Income Plus REIT
