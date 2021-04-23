DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.53

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.53 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 417.40 ($5.45). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 413.10 ($5.40), with a volume of 4,669,772 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 408.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

