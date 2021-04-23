DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $835,021.49 and $1,730.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00027939 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007980 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

