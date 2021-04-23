Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.76 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $2.22 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

