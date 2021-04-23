Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.40. The company had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,398. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.15 and a one year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.