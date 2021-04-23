Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

